Willie Mullins has questioned the wisdom of introducing new whip rules so close to the Cheltenham Festival.
New rules could result in horses being disqualified if the whip is used four or more times above the permitted level, and there are also increased penalties for riders found in breach.
The rules are set to come into force on Monday, February 13, following a bedding-in period which began on January 9 and has since seen a number of jockeys voice concerns. During the first week of the bedding in period there were 44 referrals to the whip review committee.
While stating that the new rules are "jockeys' business”, Mullins believes implementing them so soon to the Cheltenham Festival is a "shooting-yourself-in-the-foot job”.
He said: “I don’t do whip rules, that’s jockeys’ business. If they lose races then it’ll be my business then, but I’m absolutely keeping out of whip rules.
“Why do they always bring up this before Cheltenham? It should be done after Cheltenham during the off-season. It’s like bringing in new rules before the semi-finals and final of the World Cup in soccer.
“It’s a shooting-yourself-in-the-foot job. They’re highlighting the whole thing for the wrong reasons and it should be done in the off season like in any other sport. You introduce it at the start of a new season, trial it somewhere if you want.
“I wouldn’t even bother reading about it now because, as I say, that’s my jockeys' problem.”
