Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Willie Mullins and his team on the gallops
Willie Mullins and his team on the gallops

New whip rules: Willie Mullins questions timing

By Tony McFadden
19:57 · MON February 06, 2023

Willie Mullins has questioned the wisdom of introducing new whip rules so close to the Cheltenham Festival.

New rules could result in horses being disqualified if the whip is used four or more times above the permitted level, and there are also increased penalties for riders found in breach.

The rules are set to come into force on Monday, February 13, following a bedding-in period which began on January 9 and has since seen a number of jockeys voice concerns. During the first week of the bedding in period there were 44 referrals to the whip review committee.

While stating that the new rules are "jockeys' business”, Mullins believes implementing them so soon to the Cheltenham Festival is a "shooting-yourself-in-the-foot job”.

Sporting Life app

He said: “I don’t do whip rules, that’s jockeys’ business. If they lose races then it’ll be my business then, but I’m absolutely keeping out of whip rules.

“Why do they always bring up this before Cheltenham? It should be done after Cheltenham during the off-season. It’s like bringing in new rules before the semi-finals and final of the World Cup in soccer.

“It’s a shooting-yourself-in-the-foot job. They’re highlighting the whole thing for the wrong reasons and it should be done in the off season like in any other sport. You introduce it at the start of a new season, trial it somewhere if you want.

“I wouldn’t even bother reading about it now because, as I say, that’s my jockeys' problem.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING