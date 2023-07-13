The James Tate-trained sprinter has raced solely at the minimum trip in her seven starts to date, but a first try over six furlongs beckons in the £85,000 pattern feature..

Sent off favourite for last season’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes having previously landed the Listed John Smith’s City Walls Stakes on the Knavesmire, Royal Aclaim has yet to quite reach the lofty heights her early runs promised.

But Tate believes the daughter of Aclaim is primed for a seasonal best to date in what will be her third outing of 2023. He said: “Her dam got six furlongs very well and obviously Aclaim (her sire) got seven furlongs, so we thought it was about time we tried the six furlongs.

“Her performance is probably going to all come down to that and whether she improves for it or not, but she has had a good preparation into this race and she’s probably in the best shape she’s been in this year.

“She won at York last season and then she was never able to lay a glove on them racing on the wing a little bit in the Nunthorpe.

“We’d be pretty hopeful of a good performance, and we’re hoping that six furlongs will help her step up a little bit, but we’ll find out on Friday.”