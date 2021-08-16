Olly Murphy is considering the inaugural Winter Million meeting for Brewin’upastorm.

Hugely impressive on his reappearance at Aintree over two and a half miles, there is a race over the same distance at Lingfield on January 23, the Winter Million Hurdle race, worth £100,000. The alternative option is the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, where £70,000 is up for grabs in the Grade Two. “He was very good that day at Aintree,” said Murphy.

