Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Brewin’upastorm wins at Aintree
Brewin’upastorm wins at Aintree

New Lingfield feature a possible option for Brewin’upastorm

By Sporting Life
09:20 · FRI November 26, 2021

Olly Murphy is considering the inaugural Winter Million meeting for Brewin’upastorm.

Hugely impressive on his reappearance at Aintree over two and a half miles, there is a race over the same distance at Lingfield on January 23, the Winter Million Hurdle race, worth £100,000.

The alternative option is the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, where £70,000 is up for grabs in the Grade Two.

“He was very good that day at Aintree,” said Murphy.

"When I was a child, he was the first horse I really connected with" - Ladbrokes Trophy memories

“There’s a lovely race for him at Lingfield at their big meeting, so I don’t know whether we’re going to go for the Relkeel or Lingfield – or even both.

“He’s in good form but he definitely wouldn’t run before the Relkeel if that is where he goes – he’s very good fresh.

“I think the key to him is having him fresh, and maybe also riding him a bit more positively than we ever have.

“He’s a horse who is slowly getting his confidence back, it’s nearly there. As we saw at Aintree he’s very good on his day and I think he’s well up to winning a Grade One.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING