New favourite Paddington 'very possible' for Coral-Eclipse run at Sandown Park

Paddington looks highly likely to represent Aidan O'Brien as the trainer bids for a seventh career success in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.
O'Brien, who first won Saturday's Group 1 contest over 10 furlongs with Giant's Causeway in 2000, was speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast and stated a final decision over Paddington's participation would be made in midweek, though bookmakers have already reacted to the horse's inclusion among six entries for the big race.
Siyouni colt Paddington would be tackling the distance for the first time in his career having made significant strides over a mile already this season, culminating in a three and three-quarter length success over QIPCO 2000 Guineas hero Chaldean in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.
O'Brien said: "We’ve seen what he can do over a mile and he seems to be progressing.
"His pedigree always suggested that he shouldn’t have a problem going further. It’s very possible that he could go to the Eclipse.
"He seems very well, everyone who rides him at home all seem very happy with him, we’ll probably decide on Tuesday or Wednesday but it’s possible.
“He came out of Ascot very well and he can go to the Eclipse and still go back (to a mile) at Goodwood, which we have done before. So we’re leaving the option open there for him at the moment."
The three-year-old is the new 5/4 favourite with Sky Bet after featuring among a sextet of Monday confirmations for the weekend event, the antepost market leader Emily Upjohn (John & Thady Gosden) now available at 13/8, with Owen Burrows' Anmaat - himself a Group 1 winner in France last time out - a 7/1 chance.
Paddington's Ballydoyle stablemate Luxembourg is 10/1, the William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour 8/1 and Hardwicke runner-up West Wind Blows (Simon & Ed Crisford) the outsider of the party at 20/1.
