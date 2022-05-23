New Energy is headed for the Royal meeting after his valiant second-placed run in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the weekend.

Sheila Lavery’s New Bay colt was a 40/1 shot for the Classic contest after picking up two Listed placings this season, when third in both the Leopardstown Guineas Trial and the Tetrarch Stakes. The market was headed by Charlie Appleby’s Native Trail, who duly triumphed at 2/5, but New Energy caught the eye when ridden to challenge a furlong from home before crossing the line a length and three-quarters behind the Godolphin-owned winner (replay below). Royal Ascot is next on the chestnut’s calendar, with the horse likely to take up his entry in the St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile on the opening day of the showpiece meeting. “He’s come out of the race really well and our next target will be Ascot, most probably the St James’s Palace,” said Lavery.