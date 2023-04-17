New dates have been announced for the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, sponsored by Sky Bet.
The 2023 festival will now start at Pontefract's evening meeting on Friday July 21, where racegoers will be treated to some competitive racing and afterwards, a performance by Dreams of Fleetwood Mac.
The festival will culminate at York's Music Showcase weekend on Saturday July 29 where racing highlights include the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes and Craig David will be in action on the stage.
During the festival week, racing takes place at eight of Yorkshire's racecourses over the nine-day period and explaining the change to the fixtures, Go Racing In Yorkshire Chairman, Ben Warn said: "Pontefract's evening fixture of racing combined with music ensures we can get the festival off to a good start, setting the scene for the family fun week it will be.
"We are delighted that Sky Bet are continuing to sponsor the festival and it makes sense to finish the festival at York, where they sponsor the full card."
Taking place during the first week of the summer holidays younger racegoers can enjoy a Circus Family Fun day at Redcar on Sunday July 23, as well as family fun activities at Thirsk on Friday July 28. Accompanied under-18s are admitted free to all of the fixtures and admission starts from as little as £5.
In addition to music on the opening and closing days of the festival, The Human League will be taking to the stage after evening racing at York on Friday July 28.
Sky Bet, who have sponsored the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival since it began, have committed to a further three-year sponsorship deal with Go Racing In Yorkshire.
Michael Shinners, Head of Sports PR said: "We’re looking forward to another great week of racing at the Summer Festival. It's a fabulous showcase of the Yorkshire courses and a special week in the Yorkshire racing calendar. It highlights everything that is great about racing in the county."
For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.goracing.co.uk.
Full results and free video replays
Download our free iOS and Android app
Football and other sports tips
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org