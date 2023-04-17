The 2023 festival will now start at Pontefract's evening meeting on Friday July 21, where racegoers will be treated to some competitive racing and afterwards, a performance by Dreams of Fleetwood Mac.

The festival will culminate at York's Music Showcase weekend on Saturday July 29 where racing highlights include the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes and Craig David will be in action on the stage.

During the festival week, racing takes place at eight of Yorkshire's racecourses over the nine-day period and explaining the change to the fixtures, Go Racing In Yorkshire Chairman, Ben Warn said: "Pontefract's evening fixture of racing combined with music ensures we can get the festival off to a good start, setting the scene for the family fun week it will be.

"We are delighted that Sky Bet are continuing to sponsor the festival and it makes sense to finish the festival at York, where they sponsor the full card."