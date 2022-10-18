Never Just A Dream continued his 100 per cent record on the All-Weather with a striking display in the Talksport Download The App EBF Conditions Stakes at Newcastle on Tuesday.
The six-furlong contest was the first Fast-Track Qualifier of this season’s All-Weather Championships, with the winner now guaranteed a start in the £150,000 Three-Year-Old Championships on Finals Day.
Never Just A Dream opened his account for Ismail Mohammed in a Wolverhampton novice in August and impressed in a nursery over today’s course and distance on the final night of Racing League.
Ridden from the front by Cameron Noble, Never Just A Dream had all six of his rivals under pressure with two and a half furlongs remaining and the 4/1 chance readily stretched clear approaching the final furlong.
The son of No Nay Never had two and a half lengths in hand over the staying-on Shouldvebeenaring at the finish, with 10/11 favourite Alpha Capture a length and a half further back in third.
Never Just A Dream has run three times on turf, most recently finishing eighth in the G1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.
Noble said: “Never Just A Dream seems to like it up here and I think being back on an All-Weather surface is the key for him – he is not the greatest of movers and sort of chopped and changed his action on the turf last time.
“This was a big step down in grade, although it was a step up from his last win here and he is going the right way. He was carrying the same weight as horses rated higher than him but I was confident in his ability.
“I went down to post first and [during the race] he can be a bit numb and then do too much. As long as he gets his own way of things, he seems to get the job done.
“I will have to speak to Ismail and Jose [Santos, assistant trainer] about plans. He may go to Dubai for a campaign, as Ismail has plenty of horses over there.”
