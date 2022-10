Never Just A Dream continued his 100 per cent record on the All-Weather with a striking display in the Talksport Download The App EBF Conditions Stakes at Newcastle on Tuesday.

The six-furlong contest was the first Fast-Track Qualifier of this season’s All-Weather Championships, with the winner now guaranteed a start in the £150,000 Three-Year-Old Championships on Finals Day. Never Just A Dream opened his account for Ismail Mohammed in a Wolverhampton novice in August and impressed in a nursery over today’s course and distance on the final night of Racing League. Ridden from the front by Cameron Noble, Never Just A Dream had all six of his rivals under pressure with two and a half furlongs remaining and the 4/1 chance readily stretched clear approaching the final furlong. The son of No Nay Never had two and a half lengths in hand over the staying-on Shouldvebeenaring at the finish, with 10/11 favourite Alpha Capture a length and a half further back in third. Never Just A Dream has run three times on turf, most recently finishing eighth in the G1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

