Cachet, trained by George Boughey and ridden by William Buick, ran out a comfortable winner of the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes on the opening day of the Craven meeting at Newmarket.

Cachet was sent off the 15/8 favourite and didn't give her supporters many anxious moments, always looking to have matters under control after being produced to lead three furlongs from home.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

She only needed to be kept up to her work to beat Almohandesah by two and a half lengths, while the penalised Hello You, who had beaten Cachet when winning the Rockfel over course and distance last season, was a further length and three-quarters back in third. Cachet was cut to a general 20/1 (from 50/1) for the 1000 Guineas, the market for which is headed by Inspiral (3/1). Cachet was third behind Inspiral in last season's Fillies' Mile before finishing a close-up fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on her final start of a busy campaign. Boughey said: “I kept saying at the backend of last year that she was slightly weak and she did incredibly well over the winter. She went to the National Stud and had a proper break. “We’ve been able to get the work in when we’ve wanted and while she was fit today, she will step forward again. “She’s obviously a high-class filly and we’ll come back here for the Guineas and give it a good go."

Boughey, who has made an excellent start to his training career and sent out 40 winners in Britain last season, added: “It’s massive to win a race like this. It’s our third full year, we had four horses a couple of years ago and to have a horse owned by Highclere winning a Classic trial is everything really. “We won the Pretty Polly last year with Mystery Angel and she went on to be our first Classic runner in the Oaks and finished second. “All systems go for the Guineas with this filly.”

David Cleary's Nell Gwyn Analysis CACHET did enough in winning the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket to justify her place in the 1000 Guineas field at the end of the month, with the return to a mile there likely to help her. However, having come into this race as a 50/1-chance for the big one, she remains something of a fringe player, likely to do well to make the frame in the Classic. The field as a whole failed to impress beforehand. That said, Cachet looked well forward, more so than her main rival on form, Hello You, that perhaps reflected in the way the market went in favour of the winner. It may also account for the way in which Cachet extended her advantage in the last half-furlong, fitness just possibly exaggerating her superiority. To be fair, Cachet looked in little danger once she went to the front, Hello You briefly a threat at the Bushes before her run petered out, the complete outsider Almohandesah taking second. All three had plenty of chances at two and it's hard to think the winner has had to improve much on the best of her form then to score as she did.