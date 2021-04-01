Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Read the Richard Fahey column

Richard Fahey column: Newmarket Craven team

By Richard Fahey
12:47 · TUE April 13, 2021

Ventura Diamond reappears in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes and Richard Fahey takes us through her chances and his other Newmarket runners.

Richard Fahey Craven Meeting team

15:55 Gallipoli

He looks badly handicapped and is running accordingly. He’s a 66/1 chance here which probably says it all about his chance. He came down a pound for his return at Musselburgh but might need more help than that.

13:50 Wednedsay – George Bowen

He ran a good solid race first time out at Doncaster, I was pleased with him there. This is competitive but he’s well handicapped on his best form. If this is going day, and George decides that, then he’s not without a chance. He’s getting plenty of weight.

15:35 Wednesday – Ventura Diamond

The ground is at the back of my mind with her. She’s won on a quick surface but all her best form is on slower ground. She’s in great form at home and working well, albeit she’s a bit backward in her cot.

She’s wintered really well, we’re very pleased with her progress, and this is a fact-finding mission with regards to seven furlongs and whether she stays. We’ll know a lot more about the season ahead for her after this.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content