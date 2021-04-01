Richard Fahey column: Newmarket Craven team

He looks badly handicapped and is running accordingly. He’s a 66/1 chance here which probably says it all about his chance. He came down a pound for his return at Musselburgh but might need more help than that.

He ran a good solid race first time out at Doncaster, I was pleased with him there. This is competitive but he’s well handicapped on his best form. If this is going day, and George decides that, then he’s not without a chance. He’s getting plenty of weight.

The ground is at the back of my mind with her. She’s won on a quick surface but all her best form is on slower ground. She’s in great form at home and working well, albeit she’s a bit backward in her cot.

She’s wintered really well, we’re very pleased with her progress, and this is a fact-finding mission with regards to seven furlongs and whether she stays. We’ll know a lot more about the season ahead for her after this.