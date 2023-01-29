Neil Mulholland is eyeing the spring festivals for his exciting bumper horse Willmount.

Bought for £340,000 following an impressive display in the pointing field at Comea in February last year, he went some way to justifying that price-tag when a commanding 13-length scorer on his rules debut at Doncaster earlier this month. Jamie Moore was motionless aboard the Ollie Harris-owned five-year-old during the closing stages on Town Moor and Mulholland was delighted to see the son of Blue Bresil make a winning start – while also believing the team at Conkwell Lodge are only just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential. He said: “He’s a nice horse who has come out of the race really well and we’re hoping he’ll have come on for the race as well. “I’ll have to speak to the owner, but we’ll be looking at the likes of Cheltenham and Aintree and places like that.