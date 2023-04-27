I was going to make some kind of comment on how many gambling ministers we've been through to get this far but that involved Googling them and knowing all their names. Some aren't even household names in their own household. You'd have more chance of naming the last ten Chelsea managers.

We have had three prime ministers in the two years and four months which this process has dragged on for and we've had predictions that this day was imminent for over a year.

The major gambling operators will tell you they are delighted that they can finally have some clarity as they need to have certainty to plan their businesses and this morning their share prices have all gone up for that reason.

Begrudgingly, as punters, we have to be happy about that, because throughout this debate the normal people who just like a bet on the horses every day, a football coupon on a Saturday or a bet on the golf every week have suddenly been asked to worry about how multinational corporations worth billions are doing.

Everyday punters left out of conversation

The issue punters have had throughout this process is that the debate has always been presented as being between two sides, the major operators and the gambling reformers, and while some might naturally choose to sympathise with people who genuinely believe that current gambling legislation was passed before we had smart phones, that the operators have at times failed in protecting vulnerable people in the past and that keeping these massive companies on a tighter lead might be a good thing, sadly that involves siding with plenty of people who simply don't want gambling to exist at all.

For a lot of the last 28 months it's felt like the less than 1% of gamblers, which might be a good guess of the number who have problems with gambling, are the only ones that matter, and that nobody has cared about the normal, everyday people who enjoy a bet, like to study the form, follow a sport, think about the outcome and be rewarded if they win. Most of those people will lose in any given year, and many of them will think of the price of their hobby in the same way they might think about the price they pay to go to the cinema or subscribe to Netflix.

Until today, all operators have been asked to make voluntary donations of 0.1% of net revenue and that money has gone to an organisation called GambleAware which was set up to give people information on gambling to make it safer, to pay for support and treatment for people suffering gambling harm, and to pay for research into gambling to help reduce harm.

The white paper proposes that there will now be a statutory levy which all operators must pay following further consultation. The Betting and Gaming Council, who represent the operators, have welcomed this and their members were already in agreement that the voluntary payments would go up even if this was never made compulsory. That's good then – everyone thinks this is a good thing and we can all get on with moaning about something else. Not so fast...

The problems here are that the NHS has stated in the past that it would rather get its money from its Government budget rather than from GambleAware, as the victims of compulsive gamblers don't like the idea of the bookmakers paying for their treatment.

The Government has never liked the idea of hypothecated taxes, where you tax people an amount to pay for one specific thing, and there are always arguments about how to best spend the NHS budget which might not rank gambling disorder treatment services as a high priority. The levy and the money that operators are fined will now all go into this large pot and if you thought the battle to get the white paper to appear today was messy then wait until you see what a bunch of organisations arguing over this money looks like.

Broadly speaking the debate will be over whether to take a "public health approach" to gambling and once you go down this road it never takes you too long to find someone who genuinely believes that all gambling should be banned and that the aim should always be a reduction in all gambling, not just a reduction in gambling harm.