Neil Callan was handed a 12-day ban for riding a finish a circuit too soon at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

Callan was riding Ballet Blanc, a 50/1 chance, for Amanda Perrett in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap. With two winners on the card already under his belt, Callan took up the running three furlongs into the contest and proceeded to ride a finish but did not apparently realise his error until the rest of the field caught him up after Ballet Blanc had been eased down. Ballet Blanc was ultimately beaten 115 and three-quarters of a length by the winner, Blazeon Five. Callan is banned between November 9-12, November 14-19, November 26 and November 28.

