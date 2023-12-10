Navan tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Sunday

Tony Keenan continues his new Sunday column with a look at today's action from Navan.

Irish racing tips: Sunday, December 17 1pt win Slanagaibhgoleir in 12:35 Navan at 3/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Kennedy proving relentless The race to be Champion Jockey has been an interesting aspect of recent weeks, Jack Kennedy having gone 23 winners clear of Paul Townend at the time of writing, and the betting suggesting that the leader has every chance of winning, just the wrong side of even money now. There has never been any doubt that Kennedy has the ability and connections to win this title, the stumbling block instead his health, and with 81 winners already it seems likely that Townend will have to ride more winners in a season than ever before to beat him; he has won the prize six times in all but never with more than 109 winners. Not that Townend seems to be showing any urgency to catch Kennedy at the moment, however. Since the start of November, Kennedy has taken 114 rides against 60 for Townend, whose last outside ride was back in September at Laytown.

Take on City with Elliott improver They will compete at different meetings today, and my hope is that Townend is likely choosing Thurles because he has better chances there as I want to oppose Dancing City in the BetVictor Proud To Support Irish Racing Maiden Hurdle, the 12:35 at Navan. Dancing City should improve for his initial run of the season at this track last month but his stamina for two-and-a-half miles remains a concern as he weakened late last time and is a notably strong traveller having gone through a Punchestown two-mile bumper last April better than either Ballyburn or Slade Steel. SLANAGAIBHGOLEIR is yet to race beyond two miles, but both the visuals and his breeding suggest a step up in trip this afternoon will suit.