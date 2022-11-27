A review of the pick of the action from Navan on Sunday as Grangeclare West won his maiden hurdle with consummate ease.

West with wonderful wide-margin win Grangeclare West defied a 547-day layoff to stylishly win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle. Owned by Cheveley Park Stud and trained by Willie Mullins, the six-year-old point-to-point and bumper scorer made no mistake at the first time of asking over timber, justifying 2/1 favouritism in the hands of Paul Townend. Townend was patient in the early stages, sitting in sixth for most of the wo and a half-mile journey, but Grangeclare West loomed up to challenge long-time leader Kudasheva (100/30) and eventual runner-up Firm Footings (7/2) between the final two flights and went on to win readily by 13 lengths. The winner was cut to 6/1 from 14/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle by Sky Bet.

Degree of Comfort about McManus winner Flat recruit Comfort Zone won the Bar One Racing 3-Y-O Maiden hurdle and was introduced into the antepost betting for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March. The son of Churchill was rated 86 on the level for trainer Joseph O'Brien and made a smooth transition to obstacles in the colours of JP McManus with a six-length win under jockey JJ Slevin. The winner was backed before the off and returned at an SP of 100/30, with second going to Jazzy Matty (5/1) and third to the supposed McManus first-string Tekao, who went off the 5/6 market leader under Mark Walsh. The winner was added to the Triumph betting at 20/1 by Betfair and Paddy Power, with Sky Bet going 16/1.