Hunters Yarn further strengthened Willie Mullins’ potential hand for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next month with an authoritative victory in Listed company at Navan.

The most successful trainer in Festival history already houses the ante-post favourite for the traditional curtain-raiser in Facile Vega, while his Leopardstown conqueror of last weekend Il Etait Temps and Impaire Et Passe are other high-class operators in the mix for the Closutton handler.

Three-time bumper winner Hunters Yarn was beaten at odds-on in his first two hurdle races, but made it third time lucky with an impressive display at Naas last month to earn himself a step up in grade.

American Mike, runner-up to Facile Vega in last season’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, was the 11/8 favourite to bounce back from from a below-par effort at the track in the autumn, with Hunters Yarn a 3/1 shot in the hands of Paul Townend.

American Mike cut out much of the running in the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Novice Hurdle, but was unable to resist the strong-travelling Hunters Yarn, who ultimately won comfortably by six lengths, with Imagine staying on for second and Inothewayurthinkin pipping American Mike to third.

Paddy Power reacted by cutting Hunters Yarn to 8/1 from 25s for the Supreme in their non-runner no bet market, while Coral offer 16s from 33/1 ante-post.

“He didn’t jump as fluently as I was hoping he would, but he showed a nice turn of foot,” said Mullins.

“I think he is possibly Supreme bound if Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede, owners) want to go there.

“He works very smartly at home and we just ran him over the wrong trip last year on his first run when Simon and Isaac were over in Ireland. That taught us a lesson to just keep him to the minimum trip for the time being.”