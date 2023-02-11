Blazing Khal makes his long-awaited return in the William Hill Boyne Hurdle at Navan on Sunday.

The Charles Byrnes-trained seven-year-old is three from three over obstacles and beat Gelino Bello in back-to-back Grade Two novice events at Cheltenham in the autumn of 2021. But while Gelino Bello went on to strike Grade One glory at Aintree, Blazing Khal spent the rest of his novice campaign on the sidelines and has been off the track for over 400 days. Byrnes said earlier in the new year his stable star was “50-50 at best” to make this year’s Cheltenham Festival, but he is now set to make his comeback in this weekend’s Grade Two contest.

“He’s in good shape and working well – we’re hoping for the best,” he said. “We’ve had a good run for the last few weeks, so fingers crossed.” Blazing Khal is a 9/2 shot with the sponsors for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 16, a race Byrnes memorably won with Solwhit 10 years ago. However, the Ballingarry handler is keen to see how he performs this weekend before making future plans. He added: “We’re not really looking beyond this weekend, so we’ll see how it goes.” Blazing Khal is one of nine runners declared for the Boyne Hurdle, with Gordon Elliott represented by top-weight Sire Du Berlais, Grand Roi and Delta Work, with the latter warming up for his defence of the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham. Noel Meade has saddled the last two winners of the two-mile-five-furlong contest in Beacon Edge and Thedevilscoachman and Beacon Edge is in the mix once more, as is stablemate Highland Charge. Dreal Deal (Ronan McNally), Meet And Greet (Oliver McKiernan) and Saint Sam (Willie Mullins) complete the line-up. On the same card Grade Three honours are up for grabs in the William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase. Likely contenders for this three-mile heat include Jonathan Sweeney’s Churchstonewarrior, Elliott’s Front Assault, the Mullins-trained Glengouly and Mahler Mission from John McConnell’s yard. The latter won by 10 lengths over the course and distance on his latest appearance and is prominent in ante-post lists for the National Hunt Chase at the Festival in March.