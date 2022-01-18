Trainer Gordon Elliott had been pointing towards the Boyne Hurdle on February 20 for his Aintree hero, but has entered him for the Navan Handicap Hurdle over two and a half miles at the weekend.

The 12-year-old has not run in a handicap hurdle since the 2016 Punchestown Festival, but he has contested the Boyne Hurdle – a Grade Two affair – for the last three seasons, winning in 2019 but finishing down the field in the two subsequent editions.

Tiger Roll famously regained his Glenfarclas Chase crown over Cheltenham’s cross country course when beating Easysland by 18 lengths in March, avenging his 17-length defeat at the hands of that rival in 2020.