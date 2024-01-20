Navan Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Navan.

Costello Masters rivals in opener Asian Master earned Cheltenham quotes in taking his record to two from two under rules in the Race Displays Rated Novice Hurdle at Navan. A point-to-point winner for Tony Costello, he switched to Willie Mullins for his hurdling campaign and struck at the first time of asking at Thurles. Made the 4/6 favourite to follow up in the hands of his amateur rider Thomas Costello, the market leader was always moving well on the heels of pacesetter Better Days Ahead. Ridden to take over going to the last, Asian Master quickly went clear to score by 10 lengths from Better Days Ahead. The seven-year-old was introduced at 40-1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by Betfair and Paddy Power.

