His victory at the Cheltenham Festival in March – a third in the cross-country chase and incredibly a fifth at the showpiece meeting overall – showed that he still had the appetite for racing.

However, almost a year on Gordon Elliott’s stalwart once again finds himself with something to prove having pulled up on his only outing this season at Aintree.

A look through his form suggests he tends to reserve his best for the turn of the year, though, and following some respite from the Irish handicapper, he can run at a level his connections feel is more realistic – with jockey Rob James helping matters by taking 7lb off his back.