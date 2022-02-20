Sunday's abandoned meeting at Navan, featuring the Grade Two BetVictor Boyne Hurdle, has been transferred to Tuesday, Horse Racing Ireland has announced.
An inspection on Sunday morning found the course to be waterlogged in places and unfit for racing following 11 millimetres of rain overnight.
Original declarations stand for the rescheduled meeting and the time of the first race remains at 1.10pm.
Carlisle’s track passed a midday inspection on Sunday ahead of their Monday meeting, with another due to be held at 8am ahead of racing due to the heavy rain forecast.
