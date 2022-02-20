Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Action from Navan
No action from Navan on Sunday

Navan Boyne Hurdle meeting Navan rescheduled to Tuesday following Sunday abandonment

By Sporting Life
13:15 · SUN February 20, 2022

Sunday's abandoned meeting at Navan, featuring the Grade Two BetVictor Boyne Hurdle, has been transferred to Tuesday, Horse Racing Ireland has announced.

An inspection on Sunday morning found the course to be waterlogged in places and unfit for racing following 11 millimetres of rain overnight.

Original declarations stand for the rescheduled meeting and the time of the first race remains at 1.10pm.

Carlisle’s track passed a midday inspection on Sunday ahead of their Monday meeting, with another due to be held at 8am ahead of racing due to the heavy rain forecast.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING