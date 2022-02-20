Navan's Sunday fixture has been abandoned after the course failed an 8am inspection.
The track has been hit by 11mm of rain overnight and is consequently waterlogged in places.
Paddy Graffin completed the inspection soon after 8am and he said: "We're waterlogged in areas down the back straight. We've tried further options like taking hurdles out down the back straight but with further rain set to continue, we've had to cancel. We had no alternative, unfortunately."
The meeting was due to feature the Grade Two BetVictor Boyne Hurdle, in which Darver Star and Ronald Pump were set to meeting Randox Grand National hope Longhouse Poet.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.