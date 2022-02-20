Sporting Life
No action from Navan on Sunday

Navan abandon Boyne Hurdle meeting on Sunday due to waterlogged track

By Sporting Life
08:55 · SUN February 20, 2022

Navan's Sunday fixture has been abandoned after the course failed an 8am inspection.

The track has been hit by 11mm of rain overnight and is consequently waterlogged in places.

Paddy Graffin completed the inspection soon after 8am and he said: "We're waterlogged in areas down the back straight. We've tried further options like taking hurdles out down the back straight but with further rain set to continue, we've had to cancel. We had no alternative, unfortunately."

The meeting was due to feature the Grade Two BetVictor Boyne Hurdle, in which Darver Star and Ronald Pump were set to meeting Randox Grand National hope Longhouse Poet.

