David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes - a race dominated, numerically at least, by Aidan O'Brien.

ALYANAABI Produced a potent turn of foot to nab the Somerville Tattersalls Stakes on the post over this course-and-distance last time. Connections felt things didn’t fall his way at Ascot on his previous start when fourth to the exciting Rosallion and with his track know-how and change of gear, he looks the main danger to the favourite. ARRAY Strong in the market when winning the Mill Reef at Newbury last time and this will be his first try at seven furlongs. He could stay but needs to show significant improvement too to win this and that seems unlikely given his general profile. He looks to have plenty on his plate. CITY OF TROY Produced a visually stunning performance to run away with the Superlative Stakes on the July Course when last seen. Connections are making the right noises and it’s easy to see why given what he’s achieved in only two runs and with a pedigree and looks to match. He’s clearly the one to beat if at the same level on his return from almost three months off the track.

City Of Troy looks a magnificent prospect

EBEN SHADDAD Taking winner of a maiden on the July Course and duly progressed further when third to Alyanaabi last month. There’s the potential for more to come too but it’s hard to see him coming forward sufficiently in just over a fortnight to reverse form with his equally upwardly mobile Somerville Tattersalls conqueror. HAATEM Has danced plenty of the big two-year-old dances this summer but got a rear view of City Of Troy (beaten six-and-a-half lengths into second) in the Superlative and nothing he’s shown since suggests he’ll eat significantly into that gap. HENRY ADAMS Won his first two before emerging with credit when fourth behind Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. Ballydoyle have other more obvious contenders though there is a chance he could form part of the raiding party. HENRY LONGFELLOW He’s unlikely to run unless something goes wrong with City Of Troy in the build-up. Clearly he’s a huge player if he does having earned a Timeform master rating one pound superior to his next-door neighbour when running away with the National Stakes last time. As super-subs go, we’re in David Fairclough territory here (kids, ask your dad).

Iberian sweeps clear to win the Champagne Stakes

IBERIAN Rosallion may not have been at his best but this fellow was an impressive winner of the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last time, beating Sunway by two lengths with a bit in hand. He’s done nothing wrong to date, his only defeat when chasing home Haatem in the Goodwood gloom in August. He can reverse that form and looks sure to run his race. INDIAN RUN Very likeable son of Sioux Nation who is going forward all the time. He showed a good turn of foot to settle the Acomb last time and is in excellent hands but the York form hasn’t really worked out yet and this is much deeper. JOHANNES BRAHMS Forms part of Team O’Brien but he’s hit the crossbar in the Windsor Castle, Gimcrack and big sales race at Doncaster on his last three starts, runs that don’t suggest he’s going to be adding his name to the Dewhurst honours board.

River Tiber lands the Coventry

RIVER TIBER Looked very exciting when winning his first three outings, including the Coventry, but has found Vandeek too hot to handle in the Prix Morny and Middle Park since. He’ll definitely be suited by seven furlongs if making the final Coolmore team though and is the sort who could run a big race at a big price in a Dewhurst. UNQUESTIONABLE Tough and reliable two-year-old who has shown a good level of form in finishing second in the Railway and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. He just seems to lack the extra gear often needed to win at the highest level but would be one possible pace angle in this.