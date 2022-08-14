Charlie Appleby is confident Native Trail is firing on all cylinders ahead of his tilt at the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday.

Touched off by stablemate Coroebus when a hot favourite for the 2000 Guineas in May, the imposing colt bagged a Classic win of his own when going one better in the Irish Guineas three weeks later. Native Trail then stepped up to a mile and a quarter for the first time in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month and was beaten just half a length into third place by Vadeni, with last year’s York hero Mishriff splitting the pair in second. Mishriff will once again be in opposition on the Knavesmire, as will the unbeaten Baaeed, but Appleby believes his charge is ready for the challenge.