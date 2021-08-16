The Charlie Appleby-trained Native Trail leads 12 juveniles in line for Saturday's Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
Appleby landed the HQ Group One with Pinatubo in 2019 and in Native Trail he has another two-year-old colt sweeping all before him this season following wins at Sandown, Newmarket's July Course and in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh last month.
He could be joined in the line-up by stablemate Noble Truth who was second to Angel Bleu in Sunday's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, though Appleby hinted at a step up to a mile for his ParisLongchamp runner-up.
Angel Bleu's trainer Ralph Beckett was relatively positive regarding a quick turnaround in the Dewhurst, however, and he has stood his ground for Saturday's seven-furlong event.
Roger Varian's Bayside Boy shot to prominence with a head victory over Reach For The Moon in the Group Two Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, while the well-regarded Dubawi Legend gets another chance to prove his credentials for trainer Hugo Palmer, having finished third when sent off favourite for the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York.
Go Bears Go hasn't missed many big two-year-old races this year and is set to line up another following a close fourth to Perfect Power in the Middle Park Stakes, with Mill Reef fourth Dhabab still in the mix for John and Thady Gosden.
Aidan O'Brien has won the Dewhurst seven times in the past, including last year with subsequent dual French Classic winner St Mark's Basilica, and he could run once-raced maiden winner Glounthaune and the relatively experienced Howth.
Ireland is also set to be represented by the unbeaten Ger Lyons-trained Straight Answer who was supplemented into the race.
The son of Kodiac won on his debut at the Curragh and was very impressive in a Listed race next time out, by five and a half lengths at Fairyhouse.
Barry Mahon, racing manager for owners Juddmonte, said: “He’s a big, scopey horse and took a bit of time to come to hand, but he’s two from two and won nicely on his last start.
“While this is a very big ask, we just thought it was worth a go as it will further his education for next year to put him in Group One company.
“Part of the reason we supplemented was the weather forecast, it looks set fair and he’s a horse that wants good ground. That would be our preference, so hopefully we don’t get any nasty surprises with the weather.
“This is a big step from a Listed at Fairyhouse to a Group One and it’s his first try over seven furlongs, so there’s a lot of variables, but we are excited to see if he can step up to that level.”
Andrew Balding's duo Berkshire Shadow and Imperial Fighter complete the five-day entries.
Elsewhere on the card, Jamie Osborne’s Mekong, former winner Withhold and several Willie Mullins entries such as Micro Manage, Whiskey Sour and MC Muldoon, are all towards the head of the weights in the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch.
Saeed bin Suroor’s Live Your Dreams and Richard Hughes’ Calling The Wind are other strong fancies confirmed at the five-day stage.
