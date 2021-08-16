The Charlie Appleby-trained Native Trail leads 12 juveniles in line for Saturday's Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Appleby landed the HQ Group One with Pinatubo in 2019 and in Native Trail he has another two-year-old colt sweeping all before him this season following wins at Sandown, Newmarket's July Course and in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh last month. He could be joined in the line-up by stablemate Noble Truth who was second to Angel Bleu in Sunday's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, though Appleby hinted at a step up to a mile for his ParisLongchamp runner-up. Angel Bleu's trainer Ralph Beckett was relatively positive regarding a quick turnaround in the Dewhurst, however, and he has stood his ground for Saturday's seven-furlong event.

Roger Varian's Bayside Boy shot to prominence with a head victory over Reach For The Moon in the Group Two Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, while the well-regarded Dubawi Legend gets another chance to prove his credentials for trainer Hugo Palmer, having finished third when sent off favourite for the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York. Go Bears Go hasn't missed many big two-year-old races this year and is set to line up another following a close fourth to Perfect Power in the Middle Park Stakes, with Mill Reef fourth Dhabab still in the mix for John and Thady Gosden. Aidan O'Brien has won the Dewhurst seven times in the past, including last year with subsequent dual French Classic winner St Mark's Basilica, and he could run once-raced maiden winner Glounthaune and the relatively experienced Howth. Ireland is also set to be represented by the unbeaten Ger Lyons-trained Straight Answer who was supplemented into the race. The son of Kodiac won on his debut at the Curragh and was very impressive in a Listed race next time out, by five and a half lengths at Fairyhouse.

Straight Answer was added to the Dewhurst field on Monday