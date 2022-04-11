Star juvenile Native Trail is set to face six rivals on his return to action in the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday.

The Oasis Dream colt won each of his four starts as a two-year-old for Charlie Appleby, including Group One victories in the National Stakes at the Curragh and the Dewhurst on the Rowley Mile. He will be a warm order to make it five from five on his three-year-old debut and cement his position as ante-post favourite for the 2000 Guineas at the end of the month.

Aidan O’Brien, who has surprisingly never won the Craven, sends Star Of India across the Irish Sea for this year’s renewal. The son of Galileo certainly looked the part on his racecourse debut at Leopardstown in October, but clearly faces a big rise in class. Star Of India is one of three once-raced maiden winners in the field along with Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Claymore and the William Haggas-trained Al Mubhir, but of whom won at this track in the autumn.