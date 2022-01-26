Native Trail crowned champion juvenile for 2021

Native Trail went through his two-year-old campaign unbeaten, winning the National Stakes at the Curragh and the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

By topping the standings, Native Trail becomes the eighth consecutive winner of the Dewhurst to do so.

Native Trail has been given a rating of 122, and according to the official figures he is 7lb clear of the chasing pack, which includes his stable mate Coroebus. However, his mark is slightly below this century’s average peak figure of 123.

Appleby enjoyed an incredible season in 2021, with Adayar winning the Derby and King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Hurricane Lane landing the Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger and Creative Force providing him with a winner on Champions Day, plus three winners at the Breeders’ Cup meeting.