Sandown racing news: Native Trail set for Superlative

Having saddled this year’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas runner-up to glory in the Group Two prize 12 months ago, trainer Charlie Appleby is considering aiming the Oasis Dream colt at the same seven furlong contest on July 10th after he proved a cut above his rivals on his racecourse bow.

Despite taking time to hit top gear in division two of the Chasemore Farm EBF Maiden Stakes, the well-supported 8-11 favourite quickly put matters to bed once given clear daylight by William Buick before crossing the line four lengths clear of Royal Patronage.

Newmarket handler Appleby, speaking away from the track, said: “I’m very pleased with him. He was a Breeze-Up Sales horse and he breezed well, hence why he was purchased.