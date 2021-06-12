Sandown racing news: Native Trail set for Superlative

Native Trail could be given the chance to emulate stablemate Master Of The Seas in next month’s bet365 Superlative Stakes at the Moet & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket following his impressive debut victory at Sandown Park on Friday.
Having saddled this year’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas runner-up to glory in the Group Two prize 12 months ago, trainer Charlie Appleby is considering aiming the Oasis Dream colt at the same seven furlong contest on July 10th after he proved a cut above his rivals on his racecourse bow.
Despite taking time to hit top gear in division two of the Chasemore Farm EBF Maiden Stakes, the well-supported 8-11 favourite quickly put matters to bed once given clear daylight by William Buick before crossing the line four lengths clear of Royal Patronage.
Newmarket handler Appleby, speaking away from the track, said: “I’m very pleased with him. He was a Breeze-Up Sales horse and he breezed well, hence why he was purchased.
“We felt he was not going to be a Royal Ascot type therefore we gave him a bit of extra time and he has thrived. Going into today we thought he would be a big player and he had worked with Albahr who won at Haydock on Wednesday, so that gave us a bit of confidence.
“He has got a good mind for a breeze-up horse and hopefully he will keep progressing. On his page he has a bit of speed and so as he gets stronger he might just get quicker.
“Coming out of today’s race we will probably look at something like the Superlative Stakes with him.”