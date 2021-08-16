Joe Tizzard has hinted that the Grade Two Many Clouds Chase at Aintree could be the first port of call for Native River after a decision was made not to declare him for the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.
The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero, who is trained by Tizzard’s father Colin, had been on course to make his seasonal return at the Merseyside track in the opening Grade One prize of the season.
Connections decided to swerve an outing in the extended three mile one contest, which he finished second in three years’ ago behind Bristol De Mai, due to the ground not being soft enough.
As a result of his absence this weekend Native River will now be aimed at the Grade Two contest at Aintree on Saturday December 4, which he claimed back in 2019 and finished third in 12 months’ ago providing conditions are deemed suitable.
Joe Tizzard said: “We promised ourselves that we would only run Native River in the right conditions this season as he is that bit older now.
“It looks quite a hot race to be running in on ground that would probably be a little bit quicker than ideal. Hopefully, the rain will come soon as he is ready to run. The Many Clouds looks the obvious race to go provided the rain comes in time.
“I couldn’t be any happier with him and he had a nice school yesterday. If the ground was soft at Haydock, he would have been running.”
Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Tizzard believes steeping back up to two and a half miles in the Grade Two Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday 5th December looks the “obvious route” to take with Eldorado Allen.
The Jon Romans and Terry Warner-owned seven-year-old secured the second Grade Two success of his career when making a triumphant return to action at Exeter earlier this month in the Betway Haldon Gold Cup (FREE replay below).
Although Eldorado Allen failed to feature on his previous start over two and a half miles in the Grade One SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree on his final start last season, Tizzard feels he is now ready to tackle the trip once again.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Tizzard added: “They have put Eldorado Allen up four pounds for his Haldon Gold Cup victory up to a rating of 155.
“It looked like he was crying out for two and a half miles at Exeter and this looks the obvious route to go. He has come out of that race well and this also works out nicely timing wise.
“He did very well at Exeter as he really dug in. He looked beat coming to the last but he battled on well and two and a half miles now probably looks his trip.
“Hopefully he is an improving horse as he has been handicapped that way.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.