The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero, who is trained by Tizzard’s father Colin, had been on course to make his seasonal return at the Merseyside track in the opening Grade One prize of the season.

Connections decided to swerve an outing in the extended three mile one contest, which he finished second in three years’ ago behind Bristol De Mai, due to the ground not being soft enough.

As a result of his absence this weekend Native River will now be aimed at the Grade Two contest at Aintree on Saturday December 4, which he claimed back in 2019 and finished third in 12 months’ ago providing conditions are deemed suitable.

Joe Tizzard said: “We promised ourselves that we would only run Native River in the right conditions this season as he is that bit older now.

“It looks quite a hot race to be running in on ground that would probably be a little bit quicker than ideal. Hopefully, the rain will come soon as he is ready to run. The Many Clouds looks the obvious race to go provided the rain comes in time.

“I couldn’t be any happier with him and he had a nice school yesterday. If the ground was soft at Haydock, he would have been running.”