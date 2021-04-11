Enormity of historic Grand National triumph still sinking in for trainer Henry De Bromhead

Henry de Bromhead was still on cloud nine on Sunday morning after saddling the one-two in Saturday’s Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Fresh from becoming the first trainer to win the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase and the Gold Cup in the same week at the Cheltenham Festival, Minella Times provided the Knockeen handler with National glory, while stablemate Balko Des Flos filled the runner-up spot. Just as he did after arriving home from Cheltenham, De Bromhead is required to quarantine for five days under Covid-19 protocols – giving him plenty of time to reflect on the enormity of his achievements – and those of Rachael Blackmore. He said: “We got home safe ad sound last night and I’ve got a big smile on my face this morning, that’s for sure. “It’s incredible – unreal. It’s hard to take it all in, to be honest. Hopefully it will sink in eventually. “It’s a shame we can’t celebrate it properly, but isn’t it great it was all able to go ahead?”

Rachael Blackmore celebrates

De Bromhead’s remarkable success has been somewhat overshadowed by Blackmore, who became the first woman in history to ride the winner of the National – just as she was in the Champion Hurdle with the brilliant mare Honeysuckle. The trainer has nothing but praise for his stable jockey, adding: “I’m absolutely delighted for Rachael. It’s brilliant for her and no one deserves it more.” Minella Times, Balko Des Flos and Chris’s Dream – who unseated his rider four from home in the Grand National – were all reported to have returned to Ireland in good shape. The winner appears unlikely to run again this season. De Bromhead said: “They’re all home and the three of them seem great. “I haven’t spoken to anyone yet regarding plans, but I’d be surprised (if he runs again this season).”

Minella Times (centre) stays on to beat Balko Ds Flos and Any Second Now