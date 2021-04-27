National Stakes preview: Forca Brasil on target

Trainer George Boughey has earmarked the five furlong Listed contest on May 27th as the next target for the son of Cotai Glory, who runs in the colours of Amo Racing Limited, owned by football super-agent Kia Joorabchian.

After being withdrawn on veterinary advice from the Brocklesbury Stakes at Doncaster on the opening day of the Flat season, Forca Brasil made a winning debut just over a fortnight later with victory under Rossa Ryan in a novice contest at Newmarket's bet365 Craven meeting.

Boughey said: “Forca Brasil will probably go to the National Stakes at Sandown next. He has done very well from his run and his owner is keen now to go for a stakes race before we look at Royal Ascot.

“He handled Newmarket well but I think the stiff five furlongs at Sandown, and later on at Ascot, will suit him better.

“It didn’t surprise me what he did at Newmarket as I thought he would have taken a lot of beating in the Brocklesbury as he had done plenty of work going into that.