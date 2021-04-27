National Stakes preview: Forca Brasil on target

Forca Brasil will bid to enhance his prospects of an outing at Royal Ascot when putting his unbeaten record on the line in the Coral National Stakes at Sandown Park next month.
Trainer George Boughey has earmarked the five furlong Listed contest on May 27th as the next target for the son of Cotai Glory, who runs in the colours of Amo Racing Limited, owned by football super-agent Kia Joorabchian.
After being withdrawn on veterinary advice from the Brocklesbury Stakes at Doncaster on the opening day of the Flat season, Forca Brasil made a winning debut just over a fortnight later with victory under Rossa Ryan in a novice contest at Newmarket's bet365 Craven meeting.
Boughey said: “Forca Brasil will probably go to the National Stakes at Sandown next. He has done very well from his run and his owner is keen now to go for a stakes race before we look at Royal Ascot.
“He handled Newmarket well but I think the stiff five furlongs at Sandown, and later on at Ascot, will suit him better.
“It didn’t surprise me what he did at Newmarket as I thought he would have taken a lot of beating in the Brocklesbury as he had done plenty of work going into that.
“Those couple of weeks between races have probably helped him. Rossa gave him a lovely introductory ride and could have won by further if he wanted to really extend.”
Meanwhile Thunder Moon, who is also owned by Joorabchian, will bid to back up her impressive debut victory at Kempton Park last month when stepping up to Listed level in the Langleys Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes at York on May 14th.
Boughey added: “Thunder Moon is a nice filly and she couldn’t have been more impressive at Kempton. She will go to the Marygate at York now.
“It is nice that Mr Joorabchian has a couple of two year olds that are capable of competing at this sort level early in their careers.”