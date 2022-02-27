Botox Has sprang a 20/1 surprise when claiming an unlikely win in the RoyalEquestrian Bedding And Manor Elite Horsebox National Spirit Hurdle.

Representing Gary and Josh Moore, he looked booked for second when Brewin'upastorm (3/1) jumped past him and to the front at the last. However the winner rallied bravely down the inside and started eating into the deficit, hitting the front in the dying strides for a thrilling head success. Guard Your Dreams took third from the strong-travelling Monmiral.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The winning rider said: "This means a lot. I was hopeful today. We were wrong at the weights but I know this horse. We won a juvenile hurdle around here and I was gutted when he missed the Triumph that year as I thought he had a chance. "Last year he was a four-year-old carrying a lot of weight in handicaps and that's hard for horses. It was nice to run him in a small field here and I just wanted to give him some confidence the whole way. I kept pressing as he stays well." The trainer also looked on with understandable pride. He said: “The horse owed him that. I never lost faith in him. He will go novice chasing next year. It was nice for Josh, nice for the owners and I’m delighted for Josh, obviously.