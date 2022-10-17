Jockey Sean Quinlan provides us with the handful of horses he’s most looking forward to riding this National Hunt season.
He was a dual winner in novice hurdles last year then he ran in the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock and was second to Hillcrest.
It looked like he was going to give him a big run going to the last and he was probably the only horse to get quite close to Hillcrest before he ran at the Cheltenham Festival.
He’s won two point-to-points and he jumps very well, I’ve schooled him and everything’s gone to plan so hopefully we’ll start him when we get a bit of rain and he’ll be a lovely three-mile novice chaser.
He did nothing but improve all last year and won two staying handicaps in February around Carlisle.
He’s similar to Crystal Glory and he loves it when the mud is flying so he could be a horse for the Grand National trials and the likes of the Eider Chase. I think he’s one that can keep on improving.
I won a couple of times over hurdles on him last year, a novice and a handicap. When he won at Kelso in the novice he beat a well-regarded horse of Nicky’s (Famous Bridge) who has gone on to frank the form.
When he was beaten at Ayr we rode him too patiently but he went back there and won very well.
He jumps a fence really well at home and he’s quite an exciting horse to go novice chasing.
He was a four-year-old last year and he won a bumper at Carlisle first time out, beating a subsequent mares’ Listed hurdle winner.
He ran with a penalty next time at Wetherby and was third, giving weight to two very good horses in front of him. He went to Newbury and Aintree after that and they were tough enough races for him at that stage.
He’s had a nice summer’s break and he can be a nice horse to go hurdling.
He’s only been winning quite small novice hurdles around Hexham but I really like him.
Everything he’s done he’s done really well, winning a bumper and then three novice hurdles. He’s got a mark of 119 and when you see him in a handicap he could be very well handicapped off that as I think Jedd holds him in very high regard.
