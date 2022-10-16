Sporting Life
Gunsight Ridge is a chaser to follow, according to our insider
Gunsight Ridge is a chaser to follow, according to his handler

National Hunt season: Olly Murphy horses to follow

By Sporting Life
15:20 · SUN October 16, 2022

Our latest series focusing on the National Hunt season and horses worth adding to your My Stable tracker continues with trainer Olly Murphy.

  • Click on horse name for full profile and to add to your My Stable tracker

Butch

This is always tough and I’ll definitely give a positive word for Copperless who has had time off but hopefully remains competitive, while Fingal Ridge is a name to note for bumpers, but I'll start with Butch who has always shown me plenty at home and finished second in a bumper first time out at Huntingdon in early March.

He has always jumped well and will hopefully turn out to be a smart novice hurdler for the McNeill family.

Go Dante

Not a great deal went right for him last year after winning his bumper and his maiden hurdle.

He got an injury midseason after running at Newbury in December and should be very well handicapped. In fact, I’d like to think he could turn out to be a bit better than a handicapper.

Click here to order your Timeform Horses to Follow 2022/23 NOW!

Chasing Fire

He bolted up in a bumper at Wetherby towards the end of March and will start off in a maiden hurdle.

He’s always shown be a lot at home and he’s one I’m really looking forward to this year.

Gunsight Ridge

He went off favourite for the Red Rum at Aintree last year but was pulled up by Aidan (Coleman). He’s undergone a wind operation since.

He seems a lot more relaxed this season and he remains well handicapped so can hopefully be competitive in some big races.

Barony Legends

He’s owned by Bective Stud and bolted up in a maiden hurdle first time out at Lingfield last year, and probably underachieved thereafter.

He jumps very well and could be very well handicapped as we might look to go chasing with him straight away. He’s one to look forward to.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

