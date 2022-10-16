This is always tough and I’ll definitely give a positive word for Copperless who has had time off but hopefully remains competitive, while Fingal Ridge is a name to note for bumpers, but I'll start with Butch who has always shown me plenty at home and finished second in a bumper first time out at Huntingdon in early March.

He has always jumped well and will hopefully turn out to be a smart novice hurdler for the McNeill family.

Not a great deal went right for him last year after winning his bumper and his maiden hurdle.

He got an injury midseason after running at Newbury in December and should be very well handicapped. In fact, I’d like to think he could turn out to be a bit better than a handicapper.