Our latest series focusing on the National Hunt season and horses worth adding to your My Stable tracker kicks off with trainer Kim Bailey.
He’s an unraced four-year-old gelding who I think will run well in bumpers or if I run him in hurdles as well. He looks a horse to follow all being well.
He won a bumper at Market Rasen last December after being placed at Ascot first time out.
He disappointed us a little bit at Aintree in the spring but he’s an ex-point-to-point winner and jumps very well. I’d rather hope that he might be a useful horse this season in novice hurdles.
He’s another unraced horse for bumpers and he’s out of a mare that I trained.
He’s a four-year-old gelding by Mahler and runs in the silks of Julie and David Martin and Dan Hall. He’s been showing encouraging signs at home and will hopefully be another to follow.
I’ve got to include Imperial Aura for the simple reason that he’s just got loads of ability.
He’s had a back operation since last season and if that has all worked out well for him then I think he could be back where we hope he will be because he’s so capable when he’s right.
I look forward to seeing him go and do what he does best and put the disappointments behind him.
He was a star for us last season, winning first time out at Doncaster and following up in really game fashion at the Winter Million meeting at Lingfield.
He then went to Ascot for the Grade One and lost very little in defeat behind a serious middle-distance horse in Fakir D’oudairies.
Things obviously didn’t go to plan in the Grand National where he just made too many mistakes which isn’t like him and I hope he’ll have another good year, though I’m under no illusion it’ll be tough now.
We could start him off back at Aintree in November over more of his sort of distance in the Grand Sefton, but we’ll have lots of options.
