Our latest series focusing on the National Hunt season and horses worth adding to your My Stable tracker kicks off with trainer Kim Bailey.

Click on horse name for full profile and to add to your My Stable tracker

Arctic Saint He’s an unraced four-year-old gelding who I think will run well in bumpers or if I run him in hurdles as well. He looks a horse to follow all being well. Chianti Classico He won a bumper at Market Rasen last December after being placed at Ascot first time out. He disappointed us a little bit at Aintree in the spring but he’s an ex-point-to-point winner and jumps very well. I’d rather hope that he might be a useful horse this season in novice hurdles. Tregele He’s another unraced horse for bumpers and he’s out of a mare that I trained. He’s a four-year-old gelding by Mahler and runs in the silks of Julie and David Martin and Dan Hall. He’s been showing encouraging signs at home and will hopefully be another to follow.