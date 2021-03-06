Randox Grand National: Favourite Cloth Cap wins at Kelso

Randox Grand National favourite Cloth Cap warmed up for Aintree with a stylish victory in the bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso.
As he did in the Ladbrokes Trophy, Tom Scudamore took the 10/3 winner to the front from flagfall and the pair were never to see another rival.
Turning in he was still on the bridle while all behind were being driven along and after two more slick jumps at the closing fences, he was home and hosed.
9/4 favourite Aso led the chase but he was seven-and-a-half lengths behind the eased-down winner at the line.
Inevitably the bookmakers were impressed. Betfair and Paddy Power are 8s from 12s for the Aintree showpiece non-runner/no bet. Sky Bet are 6s for 10s with the same concession.
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: " That was an excellent performance from Cloth Cap, in a race that is usually a very good pointer to the Grand National. The way he jumped and travelled suggests he’s very much a horse on the up and it would be fair to say if the handicapper had his way again he would allocate him a few more pounds."
“I was very pleased. He travelled way nicely and jumped well. As long as he comes home safe and sound we’ll be happy," winning trainer Jonjo O'Neill told Racing TV from Newbury.
“The plan was to go and win the National last year but we don't mind if it's a year late. He's in great form and is happy horse. He's a bit of a character but he's a year older and a bit stronger. Things are going right for him and fingers crossed it will last a little longer.
“He and Tom click well together. Cloth Cap jumps and stays well and they are two good things to have if you’re going for a National. To win it for Trevor Hemmings would be a bit special and he's already told me off today as he says the horse will be too short a price now and he won’t be able to back him!"
Scudamore added: "I thought he was brilliant when he won the Ladbrokes Trophy and he’s done it again. He jumped from fence to fence was in tremendous order as usual. It was a pleasure to ride him.
“He’s a very exciting individual, nimble and light on his feet and very precise. At this stage he’s a worthy favourite for the great race. We know he can handle big fields and big days."