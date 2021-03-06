Randox Grand National: Favourite Cloth Cap wins at Kelso

As he did in the Ladbrokes Trophy, Tom Scudamore took the 10/3 winner to the front from flagfall and the pair were never to see another rival.

Turning in he was still on the bridle while all behind were being driven along and after two more slick jumps at the closing fences, he was home and hosed.

9/4 favourite Aso led the chase but he was seven-and-a-half lengths behind the eased-down winner at the line.

Inevitably the bookmakers were impressed. Betfair and Paddy Power are 8s from 12s for the Aintree showpiece non-runner/no bet. Sky Bet are 6s for 10s with the same concession.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: " That was an excellent performance from Cloth Cap, in a race that is usually a very good pointer to the Grand National. The way he jumped and travelled suggests he’s very much a horse on the up and it would be fair to say if the handicapper had his way again he would allocate him a few more pounds."