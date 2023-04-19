York’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes is the likely starting point for Nashwa when she returns to the track for her four-year-old campaign.
Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Frankel proved to be a high-class filly last season, winning the French Oaks at Chantilly before securing more Group One honours at a mile and a quarter in the Nassau Stakes.
She finished her Classic season by going down on her shield in both the Prix de l’Opera and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, but will bid to regain the winning thread on the Knavesmire on May 18 providing conditions are suitable.
“She stays in training and has wintered well,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for Nashwa’s owner Imad Al Sagar.
“She hasn’t done much and probably at this stage we’re aiming at the Middleton at York and then we would see how we go from there.
“The mile and a quarter races would be her initial targets anyway I would imagine, but I suppose if the ground came up very soft for some reason at York and if the ground was all right at Newbury she might divert to the Lockinge (May 20). At the moment though, the plan is to look at the Middleton and Imad is happy with that plan.”
Plans will remain fluid for Nashwa throughout the campaign where she has the option of taking on the colts and geldings in some of the top-level 10 furlong contests, but also has plenty of possibilities amongst her own sex including the Prix Jean Romanet and a return to Goodwood to defend her Nassau crown.
“There’s the Prince Of Wales’s, Eclipse and Juddmonte if you are being really brave,” Grimthorpe continued.
“Otherwise there are nice races in Deauville and all those nice fillies races all around the Nassau which she won last year as well, so there is a good programme for her.”
