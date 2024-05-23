Sporting Life
Nashwa goes clear at Newbury

Nashwa ruled out of Royal Ascot and return later in the season

By Sporting Life
10:43 · THU May 23, 2024

Nashwa will not take up her engagements in either the Queen Anne Stakes or the Prince Of Wales's Stakes, with connections happy to wait until later in the campaign.

Last year's impressive Group 1 Falmouth Stakes winner was last seen finishing down the field behind Facteur Cheval in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March and is reported to be fit and well, but won't be brought back for Britain's summer spectacular in the middle of next month.

Owner Imad Alsagar told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Nashwa is fine, she's been good but she is a big filly and her preparation takes time. When she won the Falmouth, it took her two races (to reach her peak).

"Sometimes, work doesn't bring the filly into form. She doesn't have to prove what she already proved last year so we decided to miss the first half of this year.

"That means we're not going to Ascot for the Prince of Wales's or the Queen Anne. And we will start her in the second half of the season, there are plenty of races. We haven't decided where yet but what's most important is that she comes to herself.

"The Falmouth is a possible target, as is the Juddmonte International but we haven't decided where to go yet."

The John and Thady Gosden-trained mare was a general 16/1 chance in the antepost lists for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes, a market that also featured stablemate Inspiral.

