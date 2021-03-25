Nando Parrado 'stronger' ahead of 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May

The Kodiac colt grabbed the headlines last season when becoming the longest-priced Royal Ascot winner ever after springing a 150-1 surprise in the Group Two Coventry Stakes, ahead of filling the runner’s up spot at Group One level in the Prix Morny at Deauville and the Prix Jean Luc Lagardere at Paris-Longchamp.

Nando Parrado will either be stepped up to mile for the first time on his return in the Group Three bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday April 15, or be kept at seven furlongs in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury according the Lambourn handler.

Cox said: “Nando Parrado is in great form and he has wintered really well. He looks very good and is much stronger.

“He is still talked about as being the biggest priced Royal Ascot winner but it was not as sensational for us as we liked him ahead of his first run at Newmarket, where prior to that he had never been away from home. It was a big step up at Ascot but he ran with promise first time out at Newmarket. He ran with promise afterwards especially in the Morny when he was second and he was then second again in the Lagardere on truly atrocious ground. We knew he coped with normal soft ground but that was very testing.

“The plan is to have a Guineas prep with him. He had his first ever run at Newmarket so he has experience there. He does cope with ease in the ground but one is over seven furlongs and the other over a mile and the ground will be a factor. We will decide nearer the time but we do have choices. His work so far shows us he retains plenty of speed from his two year old days but I think the mile will be his optimum trip and I don’t see why he won’t get it.”

An outing at Group Three level in either the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn at Newmarket or the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury is on the agenda for stablemate Isabella Giles ahead of taking aim at the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on Sunday May 2.