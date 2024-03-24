Naas Sunday review: Sunchart finally strikes Devoy gold

A round-up of the action from Naas on Sunday including victory for Sunchart.

Stattery star shines Andrew Slattery’s Sunchart finally had his moment when landing the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Devoy Stakes at Naas. The runner up in the race in both 2021 and 2023, the seven-year-old was last seen at the Curragh in November and was returning to action after a winter break. Under Andrew Slattery jnr, the trainer’s son, he started at 5/1 as he attempted to go one better than previous efforts. This time he was well able to get his head in front, finding himself with an easy lead two furlongs from home before pulling further and further clear of the field to cross the line six and a half lengths ahead.

