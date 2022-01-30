Stattler is favourite for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham after taking his unbeaten record over fences to two with a game staying performance in the Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Chase at the County Kildare track.

Willie Mullins’ seven-year-old outpointed Farouk D’Alene after a prolonged tussle to land the Grade Three contest by one and a quarter lengths in the hands of Paul Townend. Stattler’s stablemate En Beton made the running but he gave way after jumping the third-last fence. That left Stattler and Farouk D’Alene to fight out the finish, with the 11-10 favourite getting the better of the argument as his stamina kicked in at the business end of the three-mile-one-furlong test. The leading pair pulled 17 lengths clear of Vanillier in third place.

