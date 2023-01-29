A round-up of the rest of the action from Naas on Sunday where Willie Mullins saddled three winners, all of whom could be set for the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Seabank Bistro appears to have earned himself a place on Willie Mullins’ Cheltenham Festival team after making it third time lucky over hurdles at Naas. A winner on his racecourse debut at the County Kildare circuit on this day last year, the six-year-old went on to finish fourth behind esteemed stablemate Facile Vega in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. He was beaten at odds-on in his first two races over hurdles at Punchestown and Limerick, but made no mistake as a 1/2 shot for the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle – travelling strongly to the lead under Paul Townend and coming home with just under three lengths in hand. Mullins said: “He’s a big immature horse. He did it nicely, he jumps well and is more of a chaser, I think. He’ll go out in trip I’d say, maybe to three miles. He was just gawky when he got to the front, he was just idling. “Paul had to get after him to get up the straight, but that’s twice he’s won around Naas and it’s always a good sign when you can win on this track. “I’d imagine he’ll get entries in Cheltenham in the Albert Bartlett and Ballymore, I’d be thinking more the Albert Bartlett at this stage.”

Seabank Bistro’s win was the middle leg of a treble on the card for Mullins, with Echoes In Rain impressing in the Limestone Lad Hurdle and Western Diego dominating from the front in the bumper. A £125,000 purchase after winning an Irish point-to-point, Western Diego was ridden by the trainer’s son Patrick on his rules debut and comfortably justified 6/5 favouritism. Mullins added: “It’s nice for Steve Parkin (owner) who is more associated with the Flat. He did it well making all his own running which is a hard thing to do around here. “That books his ticket to go across the water (for the Champion Bumper) if Steve wants to go, which I’m sure he will. “He stays well, he’s by Westerner. He looks like a nice staying novice for next year.”



Oliver McKiernan’s Aarons Day (3/1 favourite) secured his first win in almost three years in the Buy Your Naas 2023 Membership Now Novice Handicap Chase, with Phillip Enright the winning jockey. The nine-year-old had been highly tried in novice company over fences and made the most of having his sights lowered with a seven-and-a-half-length verdict on his handicap chase debut. “We’re delighted and it was a great ride by Phillip,” said McKiernan. “He was keeping better company than that for a while, maybe too good, but it taught him a bit. I think it told today that it taught him how to race a bit. “He liked the ground and the track. We were hoping he’d do that but we were hoping before that he’d do different things! “He’s a big moody gent. He’s difficult to handle and can blow a fuse very quickly. He’s big and powerful so it’s not simple. Hopefully he’s developing and getting better now. “I have no plans really. He’ll probably stay at the likes of that and will stay further in time.”