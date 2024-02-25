Naas Sunday review & replays

A review of the action from Naas on Sunday as Bottler'secret made an impressive jumps debut in the Grade 3 Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle.

Rated 87 on the Flat after just three starts on the Flat for Ciaran Murphy, featuring a mile maiden victory at Galway in August, the son Dragon Pulse was a well-backed 6/5 market leader on his jumping debut and duly put up a fine performance under Sean Flanagan. Bottler'secret came to tackle Pacini approaching the second-last and took it up between the final two flights, eventually drawing right away to win by 11 lengths. Sky Bet reacted by making the winner 12/1 from 25/1 (NRNB) for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Cromwell said: "He’s a nice horse. It might not have been the greatest renewal of a Grade Three but for his first day he jumped well. He was a little bit big and slow early on but the further he went, the better he got. “It would have been nice if we’d got more experience into him. I thought we’re getting on in the year and we’d pitch him in at the deep end. If he didn’t win, he’d be a novice next year. “He’s in the Triumph Hurdle, but I don’t know if he’ll go there. If he had a bit more experience he would, but it is what it is at this stage – I wouldn’t rule it out. “There are plenty of options at Fairyhouse, Aintree and Punchestown.” Willie Mullins and Paul Townend got off the mark in race two as Tounsivator (7/2) won the Naas Racecourse Business Club Maiden Hurdle by a length and a quarter from 10/1 chance Rainbow Trail, who finished strongly for Sam Ewing. There was another length and a quarter back to 11/10 favourite Shoot The Blues in third, who jumped the last alongside the eventual winner before fading.