A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Naas where Tranquil Lady stormed into the Cazoo Oaks picture.

Lady storms into Oaks picture Tranquil Lady marked herself out as a Classic contender with a convincing victory in the Group Three Irish Stallion Farms EBF Blue Wind Stakes at Naas. One of three for Joseph O’Brien in the race, the daughter of Australia was always perfectly placed tracking the leaders in the hands of Dylan Browne McMonagle and quickened clear of the 11-4 favourite Lily Pond to record a comfortable four-length victory. “We were hoping for a big run in Navan and we were disappointed. This was Plan B to come here, to be honest, but she came out of Navan well and we thought it was a suitable race,” said O’Brien.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“I was a bit worried about the ground and (owners’ racing manager) Richard (Ryan) convinced me to run her. I don’t think she wants it too soft but she handled it well and Dylan gave her a lovely ride. We think she’s a nice filly and she looked it today. “I don’t know why she didn’t really fire in Navan, it wasn’t a bad run and it was probably a good race but we were hoping for more and it’s nice to see her doing it today.” Sent off at 3/1 for this 10-furlong Group Three contest, the move up to further looks unlikely to pose too many problems, with Betfair and Paddy Power going 7/1 for the Cazoo Oaks. Sky Bet are 10s from 33s. Her handler stated that was not originally the plan, but will have to come under consideration now. O’Brien continued: “It wasn’t the plan, but it’s definitely a conversation we’ll have with Richard and Jim (Cockburn) now. She popped her head up today as if she should be going there. We kind of had the Curragh in our minds, but we have to certainly talk about it now.” Bear strikes at second attempt Little Big Bear got off the mark at the second attempt when taking the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Naas on Saturday. Beaten just a short head on debut at the Curragh, the imposing Aidan O’Brien-trained son of No Nay Never tracked the eventual second Alexis Zorba throughout the five-furlong contest, before hitting full flight in the final furlong to win a hard-held three lengths at odds of 4/9. Betfair shortened the Ballydoyle youngster into 6/1 from 10/1 for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and winning jockey Seamie Heffernan believes Little Big Bear is a talented operator.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“He’s a massive big colt with loads of pace. He finished out well and hopefully he keeps progressing,” he said. “I was always comfortable, he was the class horse in the race and he finished well. He started at six and went back to five, he has buckets of pace but he relaxes. They need to progress from run to run and be up for the fight. He ticks all the boxes at the moment.” Rest of the action There was a thriller in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race where Shartash franked the form of Little Big Bear’s earlier victory when just pipping the 1.1million guineas buy Age Of Kings in a photo. Johnny Murtagh’s youngster was third behind Tough Talk (first) and Little Big Bear (second) on debut and that racecourse experience came to the fore here to grind down the O’Brien’s well-bred Kingman colt.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!