Naas call inspection for big Sunday card

Forecast low temperatures and the threat of fog have prompted the decision, with staff at the track set to inspect at 7.30am.

Brendan Sheridan, clerk of the course at Naas, said: “There was a very slight grass frost on Saturday morning but the track remained raceable at all times and we would have raced today.

“However, having been in regular communication with Met Eireann this afternoon, the latest forecast is for temperatures to get down to -2 or -3 tonight along with the possibility of fog in the morning also. With that forecast we will hold the precautionary inspection to assess the situation.”