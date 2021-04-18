2000 Guineas Price Boost special | Enhanced odds on Chindit in the Newmarket Classic

Although not currently amongst the market principals, there will be plenty of interest from Sporting Life members in the Richard Hannon-trained CHINDIT, as the most followed My Stable runner in this year’s line-up for the first Classic of the 2021 Flat season.

Chindit was a classy two-year-old, winning his first three starts before signing off with a lesser effort on bad ground in the Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes on the Rowley Mile course at HQ.

He consigned that performance to the past with an eyecatching comeback success in the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury on April 18.

Shaping like he’d benefit from a first try at today’s mile trip when getting up late to beat front-running Mehmento in the Group Three trial, the Wootton Bassett colt has been eagerly tracked by Sporting Life readers courtesy of our free My Stable service.

The two other leading hopes in the My Stable community are recent Craven winner Master Of The Seas and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Thunder Moon, who is set to make his three-year-old debut in the big race. The last six Guineas winners have being making their seasonal debut.

