The son of Iffraaj was sent of the 7/4 joint-favourite with John & Thady Gosden's horse, owned by Her Majesty the Queen, but he proved too strong in the final furlong under Tom Marquand.

Reach For The Moon took them along under Frankie Dettori and he was still in front at the furlong pole, but a strong finishing effort from My Prospero proved too strong and he won by a length and a quarter.

Marquand said of the winner: "He's a gorgeous horse and he's looking like he's going the right way.

"I thought Frankie had me in a bit of trouble turning in, he had to think about it and he knuckled down really well.

"He's not short of boot or stamina."

Mt Prospero was cut to 20/1 from 33s with Paddy Power to win the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot but runner-up Reach For The Moon, who to his credit battled well once headed, looks set for a step up in trip.

John Gosden said: "We were delighted. He enjoyed himself, it wasn't the intention to make the running but Frankie let him bowl along. He's very clear the step up in trip is what he needs.

"He seems great afterwards and there's two races to look at, the King Edward and the Hampton Court."

Hopes were high Reach For The Moon might be the horse to give the Queen a Derby winner in Platinum Jubilee year, but his recovery from a setback meant a delayed start to his campaign, having been on the sidelines since finishing second to Bayside Boy in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in September.

He was taken out of the Derby, with sights set instead on Royal Ascot, and it's understandable he pleased his connections with his comeback effort, leading from the stalls opening under Dettori and still looking to be going strongly three furlongs out.

But just as Akhu Najla dropped away, My Prospero – a winner at Newbury last month – came with surging finish to get on top inside the final furlong, marking himself out as another exciting prospect for William Haggas.