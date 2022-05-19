William Haggas' superb form continued as his My Prospero got the better of Reach For The Moon in the Coral Heron Satkes at Sandown on Thursday.
The son of Iffraaj was sent of the 7/4 joint-favourite with John & Thady Gosden's horse, owned by Her Majesty the Queen, but he proved too strong in the final furlong under Tom Marquand.
Reach For The Moon took them along under Frankie Dettori and he was still in front at the furlong pole, but a strong finishing effort from My Prospero proved too strong and he won by a length and a quarter.
Marquand said of the winner: "He's a gorgeous horse and he's looking like he's going the right way.
"I thought Frankie had me in a bit of trouble turning in, he had to think about it and he knuckled down really well.
"He's not short of boot or stamina."
Mt Prospero was cut to 20/1 from 33s with Paddy Power to win the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot but runner-up Reach For The Moon, who to his credit battled well once headed, looks set for a step up in trip.
John Gosden said: "We were delighted. He enjoyed himself, it wasn't the intention to make the running but Frankie let him bowl along. He's very clear the step up in trip is what he needs.
"He seems great afterwards and there's two races to look at, the King Edward and the Hampton Court."
Hopes were high Reach For The Moon might be the horse to give the Queen a Derby winner in Platinum Jubilee year, but his recovery from a setback meant a delayed start to his campaign, having been on the sidelines since finishing second to Bayside Boy in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in September.
He was taken out of the Derby, with sights set instead on Royal Ascot, and it's understandable he pleased his connections with his comeback effort, leading from the stalls opening under Dettori and still looking to be going strongly three furlongs out.
But just as Akhu Najla dropped away, My Prospero – a winner at Newbury last month – came with surging finish to get on top inside the final furlong, marking himself out as another exciting prospect for William Haggas.
Rod Millman is reluctant to step Cuban Mistress up in class next time despite showing a marked improvement from her first run at Salisbury to take the Watch Racing Online Free With Coral EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Sandown.
Ross Coakley’s mount, who had finished sixth of nine in a minor event on debut, was a different proposition on her Esher assignment.
The daughter of Havana Grey (18-1) broke smartly from stall six and got across to the far rail, and held on to win by a neck from Beautiful Aisling, who showed plenty of promise on debut.
Coakley said: “She sharpened from her first run and she was very quick away from the gates. Being drawn six, it allowed me to tack across. She travelled, showed plenty of speed and toughed it out well.
“She has plenty of good attributes. The first day I jumped well and the winner came around me and she got a bit crowded and a bit timid. Salisbury is a tricky track first time – you are running downhill and things happen very quickly. But she learned a lot from that and her experienced showed.
“I’ve ridden her a few times at home and she is a filly I have always liked. She is by a sire who is making waves.”
Millman added: “I am not sure about Royal Ascot. She’d be thereabouts, as I know she is a good filly. But there are some good bonus races to go for later on and I think we’ll keep her sights lower for the time being.”
The Queen’s colours were carried to victory by the powerful Duty Bound, a homebred son of Kingman, who looked better the further he went in the Coral ‘Beaten-By-A-Length’ Free Bet Handicap Stakes.
The three-year-old had shown plenty of promise on his seasonal return when upped to an extended mile and three furlongs at Haydock, but David Probert’s mount showed plenty more when taking the mile-and-three-quarter event by a length and a quarter from Moonlit Warrior.
Trainer Andrew Balding said: “It was really good. He is horse who is learning on the job and he has improved with every run, really.
“This step up in trip has helped him. He is in the handicap system and we will work our way through that for the time being.”
