The six-year-old Grade One novice hurdle winner came into the current campaign as one of the most exciting novice chasers in Britain and while falling in a memorable two-runner race on chase debut at Cheltenham in November, he returned to Prestbury Park at the International meeting to win by seven lengths in good style.

However, a routine check has unfortunately revealed a leg issue which requires plenty of recovery time.

Skelton tweeted on Monday morning: "Unfortunately My Drogo will miss the remainder of the season. We scanned him this morning after feeling heat in his near fore tendon and whilst it is a very small lesion and will heal it just requires time."

My Drogo was prominent in the betting for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March but Sky Bet now make Bob Olinger their 11/8 favourite for the Festival event.