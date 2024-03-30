Sporting Life
Musselburgh’s Premier card abandoned due to waterlogging

By Sporting Life
09:12 · SAT March 30, 2024

Musselburgh’s Premier meeting, due to feature the £100,000 Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup, has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Despite only 3mm of rain falling in the early hours, that came on top of already saturated ground which tipped conditions over the edge.

Musselburgh’s general manager Bill Farnsworth said on social media: “Unfortunately racing today has been abandoned. We had 15mm of rain yesterday and we had a further just over 3mm this morning.

“The ground is very wet, it has been an incredibly wet winter. Normally Musselburgh would take this rain no problem but just because it is so wet and the water table is very high it hasn’t taken it so well and the ground is saturated in places.

“Next to the running rail the ground is just soft and fine but just a few strides away from that line it is much softer and we would regard it as unfit for racing, it is saturated.

“The most important thing is we put the safety of the jockeys and horses first. We’ll be back another day, it’s not the end of the world but it is very disappointing.”

