Sunday racing tips: Preview of Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Musselburgh

Check out Man On The Spot's race-by-race guide and seven tips for the opening round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Musselburgh.

BUCKSHAW VILLAGE, a €17,000 yearling, went for £55,000 at the Breeze-up in April so must have impressed and could be good enough to make a winning start. Edward Cornelius is a half-brother to a 5f winner while Sherdil is by Dandy Man out of a 7f winner so should have plenty of pace. Dajarus is by Holy Roman Emperor though stablemate Monica has a much speedier pedigree being a half-sister to numerous winning sprinters and out of a 5f winner. Drawdown is another who should have pace to burn being related to the smart Flying Pursuit and several other winners up to a mile. 4.20 Sky Bet Sunday Series Apprentice Training Series Handicap

Yoshimi has won twice over 7f here and is 1lb lower than his last victory but stablemate Silver Dust hasn't been in the best of form. Asdaa won over a mile here last month, with Tommy G, who was on a four-timer, three lengths behind, and over slightly further at Wolverhampton on Tuesday for which he has a 5lb penalty. Stable companion OVERWRITE takes a drop in class and is 5lb lower than when landing a Class 2 handicap at Newmarket so gets the nod to get back on the winning trail. Six Strings continues to run well despite a big rise for completing a double earlier in the summer while Noble Crusade has won two of his five starts, both at Carlisle, and continues to make progress. Detective has won three of his last five on the latter track and is another going along nicely.

Paul Mulrennan on Sky Bet Sunday Series

ELLADE's two victories have been on Polytrack but she was only beaten a head at Windsor before finding Group 2 company at Newmarket well beyond her. This is her level and victory number three looks on the cards. Atomic Lady completed a double in a York nursery where she stayed on strongly when challenged while May Blossom came with a late burst to score over Beverley's stiff 5f. Firebomb has been showing excellent speed over the minimum but Tareekh's latest success came in a seller. The speedy Come Quick has found 6f just beyond him the last twice so this looks his trip for now.

Economic Crisis has won seven times around here and though on a long losing run can never be dismissed. Primo's Comet gained his second track victory since April last month and his fourth in all so he's another who could run above his likely odds. The Bell Conductor's hard-fought victory at Beverley came on good to soft ground while Gunnerside, who has won six times this year, takes a step-up in class. Good Luck Fox is up 7lb for scoring here last month but the vote in a wide-open handicap goes to MODULAR MAGIC. David Barron's charge looked one to follow when scoring on his comeback at Ayr and though beaten at York next time did enough to suggest he can win again. 5.45 Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap

Gometra Ginty has already won three times this season including on this track but she looked a bit high in the weights at Catterick last time. Lilikoi has been steadily improving and lost her maiden tag here last month but RISING STAR (NAP) can take this. Marco Botti's filly can race from the same mark as when beaten less than a length in a Class 2 Newmarket handicap and this looks a very good opportunity for the two-times all-weather winner to gain her first Turf success.

Another competitive race for a nice prize. Eton College is only 1lb higher than when scoring here in April while DANZAN has been going well over 6f and is on a fair mark. Tim Easterby's charge rarely runs over this trip but generally stays on and this could be his day. Be Proud's five victories have all been over the minimum while Lion Tower has scored twice over 6f and the same over a mile so the trip shouldn't be a problem. Coase has only ever run over 6f but Northernpowerhouse has won in better company and has scored over the track and trip. Defence Treaty folded tamely at York on Friday. 6.40 Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap