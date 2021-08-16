The decision was taken following the Scottish Government’s decision to limit outdoor sporting events to a maximum of 500 people with table service only.

Only the racecourse’s Annual Members, racehorse owners, trainers and staff will be able to attend.

Musselburgh general manager Bill Farnsworth said: “It is very unfortunate as this is one of our best and biggest racedays and one of our most popular, attended by a sell-out crowd.

“However, we all must play our part in keeping people safe and in light of the latest Government guidance on the Omicron variant, we feel the responsible decision is to make this a ‘BCD’ event.

“On a positive note, we hope that the restrictions will break the spread of the Omicron variant so that we can look forward to the Scottish Festival Trials Weekend on February 5 and 6.”

He added: “All ticket holders for the cancelled racedays on January 1 and 3 will be able to transfer to future race days or will receive a full refund. Racecourse staff will endeavour to process all transfers and refunds as quickly as possible.”